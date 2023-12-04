Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCC launches new Turnkey Acquisition Process

Donegal County Council has launched a new Turnkey Acquisition Process.

The local authority is seeking proposals from developers to deliver turnkey social housing units to help meet their social housing need.

The Council says it is a key objective of theirs to provide high quality and sustainable social housing in areas of need throughout the county.

As part of efforts to do so, they have today, launched a new turnkey acquisition process.

The local authority is seeking developers to make submissions for 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom housing units.

Proposals must contain a minimum of 5 units and can include: completed units, including potential regeneration projects, units under construction and units to be constructed on suitable sites.

It is a county-wide process and proposals can be made for any town or village throughout the county, on lands suitable for housing purposes.

Developers will be required to engage with an Architect Led Design Team and a Construction Contractor.

Submissions must be made by 4:30pm on Wednesday September 30th 2026.

More information can be found on eTenders.

