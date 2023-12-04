Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DL Debate The Championship – 04/12/23

On the last DL Debate of the year – Brendan Devenney looks back at history making Setanta and their Intermediate Ulster hurling title victory on Saturday. We’ll have feed back and analysis from the Setanta club along with the views of current Donegal hurling boss Micky McCann. Irish news reporter Neil Loughran previews the Ulster Club Championship Final between Scotstown and Glen Maghera.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Man sentenced to five years imprisonment for rape

4 December 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Monday December 4th

4 December 2023
Grit route 5
News, Top Stories

Part of East Inishowen may not be gritted tonight after lorry breaks down

4 December 2023
Airport Security 1
News, Top Stories

New security cameras in place at Ireland West Airport Knock

4 December 2023
