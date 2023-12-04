DL Debate The Championship – 04/12/23

On the last DL Debate of the year – Brendan Devenney looks back at history making Setanta and their Intermediate Ulster hurling title victory on Saturday. We’ll have feed back and analysis from the Setanta club along with the views of current Donegal hurling boss Micky McCann. Irish news reporter Neil Loughran previews the Ulster Club Championship Final between Scotstown and Glen Maghera.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny