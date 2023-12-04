Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Donegal businesses warned to protect against online organised crime gangs

Businesses in Donegal are being urged to protect themselves against the operation of organised crime gangs online ahead of the busy Christmas period.

Donegal’s Crime Prevention Officer has warned businesses to protect their sales and revenues by identifying risks such as; knowing their product, knowing their customers, utilising a safe means of payment and using reliable delivery methods.

Consumers and businesses are once again advised to protect personal data during transactions.

Sergeant Paul Wallace says while there has been a decrease in online scammers targeting businesses, it is vital to remain vigilant:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Council Estates Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

DCC launches new Turnkey Acquisition Process

4 December 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Audio, Top Stories

50 new jobs on the way for Strabane

4 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 December 2023
Checkpoint
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claims checkpoints in Donegal are loosing their efficacy questioned

4 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Council Estates Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

DCC launches new Turnkey Acquisition Process

4 December 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Audio, Top Stories

50 new jobs on the way for Strabane

4 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 December 2023
Checkpoint
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claims checkpoints in Donegal are loosing their efficacy questioned

4 December 2023
Scam Alert
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal businesses warned to protect against online organised crime gangs

4 December 2023
Airplane
News, Top Stories

Eamon Ryan will not travel to Ireland for no confidence motion

4 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube