Donegal businesses warned to protect against online organised crime gangs

Businesses in Donegal are being urged to protect themselves against the operation of organised crime gangs online ahead of the busy Christmas period.

Donegal’s Crime Prevention Officer has warned businesses to protect their sales and revenues by identifying risks such as; knowing their product, knowing their customers, utilising a safe means of payment and using reliable delivery methods.

Consumers and businesses are once again advised to protect personal data during transactions.

Sergeant Paul Wallace says while there has been a decrease in online scammers targeting businesses, it is vital to remain vigilant: