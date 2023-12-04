Fishermen rescued after vessel sinks on Lough Foyle

Four fishermen have been rescued after a fishing vessel overturned on Lough Foyle yesterday.

The Maritime Rescue Sub Centre in Malin Head, Belfast Coastguard and Portrush Lifeboat were launched shortly after 1:40pm yesterday afternoon following reports of a Personal Locator Beacon being activated when the 30 foot vessel fishing herring overturned.

The rescue services arrived on the scene shortly afterwards and carried out a search for the four crew members of the sunken boat.

They were located at 3:35pm recovered by the Greencastle Coast Guard before being transferred to hospital by the rescue 118 helicopter.

They are said to be in good spirits following their ordeal.

The Greencastle Coast Guard says weather conditions on scene were extremely difficult with thick, freezing fog and a low sunset bringing visibility to practically zero.

They say they launched their smaller D-Class boat and the crew were able to see below the freezing fog to quickly locate and rescue the men without hesitation.