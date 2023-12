Ireland is unlikely to reach its renewable energy targets, according to 95% of industry experts.

It’s among the findings contained in a new KPMG report, commissioned by Wind Energy Ireland.

The report says Ireland’s current target of 80% of renewable electricity by the year 2030 has become ‘virtually unachievable’.

CEO of wind energy Ireland Noel Cunniffe says Ireland hasn’t used its time wisely, and the planning process is too slow: