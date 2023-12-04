Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Keaney signs on at Drogheda United

Drogheda United have signed former Ireland underage international defender Jack Keaney.

The 24-year-old Donegal man had been UCD’s captain for the last four seasons and becomes Drogs’ first signing ahead of next season.

Jack’s football journey began at Sligo Rovers, where he emerged from the youth setup into the first team during the 2017 season.

“I’m delighted to get the deal done now. It’s been a busy month since the season finished but just chatting to Kevin, I’m excited to get going now,” Keaney to the Drogheda club media.

“It’s been busy. I was on holiday for the last two weeks. Chatting to Kevin, knowing him first and foremost, we have a good relationship off the pitch. Everything he was saying, how well the club did last year and wanting to push on, made me excited to come here.

“Coming up here with UCD, I know the fanbase, it’s a hard place to come so we’re looking to make that a fortress next year. Every time you come up here, it’s a battle and you are not going to get anything easy with the fans behind you,” Keaney said.

Part of East Inishowen may not be gritted tonight after lorry breaks down

4 December 2023
Airport Security 1
News, Top Stories

New security cameras in place at Ireland West Airport Knock

4 December 2023
Council Estates Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

DCC launches new Turnkey Acquisition Process

4 December 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Audio, Top Stories

50 new jobs on the way for Strabane

4 December 2023
Advertisement

