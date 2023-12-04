Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Medicine shortages continue to increase in Ireland

Medicine shortages in Ireland have increased over the last 12 months up from 178 to 332 on the previous year.

That’s the findings of the Medicine Shortages Index, introduced a year ago, which reveals a surge in the shortage of antibiotics and over the counter cough and cold medicines.

The findings also show 48% of Ireland’s out of stock medicines have only one supplier. which exceeds the EU average of 25 per cent.

Sandra Gannon, MD of Azure Pharmaceuticals says various agencies need to come together and act now:

 

