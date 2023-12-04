Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Michael Murphy will not be coming back to play under Jim McGuinness

Michael Murphy. Photo: Geraldine Diver Donegal GAA

There is a band of supporters in the county that were holding onto hope that Michael Murphy would one day return after announcing his retirement towards the end of 2022.

It seems that hope has been put to bed with the 2012 All Ireland winning captain saying he will not be reversing his decision.

Jim McGuinness is back at the helm managing Donegal and some believed Murphy would come back but the Glenswilly man says that was never an option for him.

The five-time All-Star says that he’s been in contact with Jim but nothing has changed since last year.

He added he will be involved with Donegal at underage but will not be playing under Jim.

Murphy was speaking with Off The Ball’s Tommy Rooney at the launch today of GAAGO’s coverage for next year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Grit route 5
News, Top Stories

Part of East Inishowen may not be gritted tonight after lorry breaks down

4 December 2023
Airport Security 1
News, Top Stories

New security cameras in place at Ireland West Airport Knock

4 December 2023
Council Estates Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

DCC launches new Turnkey Acquisition Process

4 December 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Audio, Top Stories

50 new jobs on the way for Strabane

4 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Grit route 5
News, Top Stories

Part of East Inishowen may not be gritted tonight after lorry breaks down

4 December 2023
Airport Security 1
News, Top Stories

New security cameras in place at Ireland West Airport Knock

4 December 2023
Council Estates Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

DCC launches new Turnkey Acquisition Process

4 December 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Audio, Top Stories

50 new jobs on the way for Strabane

4 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 December 2023
Checkpoint
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal JPC member calls for more garda checkpoints in rural areasDonegal are loosing their efficacy questioned

4 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube