Michael Murphy will not be coming back to play under Jim McGuinness

There is a band of supporters in the county that were holding onto hope that Michael Murphy would one day return after announcing his retirement towards the end of 2022.

It seems that hope has been put to bed with the 2012 All Ireland winning captain saying he will not be reversing his decision.

Jim McGuinness is back at the helm managing Donegal and some believed Murphy would come back but the Glenswilly man says that was never an option for him.

The five-time All-Star says that he’s been in contact with Jim but nothing has changed since last year.

He added he will be involved with Donegal at underage but will not be playing under Jim.

Murphy was speaking with Off The Ball’s Tommy Rooney at the launch today of GAAGO’s coverage for next year.