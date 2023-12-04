Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Part of East Inishowen may not be gritted tonight after lorry breaks down

With temperatures set to fall below zero tonight, and widespread ice and frost forecast, Donegal County Council has confirmed all routes on its winter maintenance programme will be gritted tonight.

However, a gritting lorry has broken down on Route 5 in East Inishowen, which means part of that route may go ungritted tonight.

It covers the area between Quigley’s Point, Carndonagh and Moville.

Motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution, and to remember that no road is ever guaranteed to be ice free.

 

Grit route 5
News, Top Stories

Part of East Inishowen may not be gritted tonight after lorry breaks down

4 December 2023
Airport Security 1
News, Top Stories

New security cameras in place at Ireland West Airport Knock

4 December 2023
Council Estates Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

DCC launches new Turnkey Acquisition Process

4 December 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Audio, Top Stories

50 new jobs on the way for Strabane

4 December 2023
Advertisement

