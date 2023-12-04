Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

On Monday’s show, and after a look the papers, we talk to hospital worker Carol who came out from work to found well over 1000 euro worth of damage to her car. We hear about COP28 and Eamon Ryan’s plans (now changed) to fly back from Dubai for a no confidence vote and Mary defends the reasons why some choose to go to Turkey for operations:

We calls from the Farmer’s Alliance for the resignation of the Agriculture Minister and later Sergeant Paul Wallace has tips on how to trade and shop safely this Christmas:

Amir Gamil of the Letterkenny Islamic Association Committee discusses plans for a development in Letterkenny for an Islamic Cultural Centre, Brendan Devenney previews the last DLDebate of 2023, we hear opposition to EU proposals to drop the age for HGV licenses and there are calls for more Garda Checkpoints: