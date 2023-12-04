Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

On Monday’s show, and after a look the papers, we talk to hospital worker Carol who came out from work to found well over 1000 euro worth of damage to her car. We hear about COP28 and Eamon Ryan’s plans (now changed) to fly back from Dubai for a no confidence vote and Mary defends the reasons why some choose to go to Turkey for operations:

We calls from the Farmer’s Alliance for the resignation of the Agriculture Minister and later Sergeant Paul Wallace has tips on how to trade and shop safely this Christmas:

Amir Gamil of the Letterkenny Islamic Association Committee discusses plans for a development in Letterkenny for an Islamic Cultural Centre, Brendan Devenney previews the last DLDebate of 2023, we hear opposition to EU proposals to drop the age for HGV licenses and there are calls for more Garda Checkpoints:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Council Estates Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

DCC launches new Turnkey Acquisition Process

4 December 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Audio, Top Stories

50 new jobs on the way for Strabane

4 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 December 2023
Checkpoint
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claims checkpoints in Donegal are loosing their efficacy questioned

4 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Council Estates Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

DCC launches new Turnkey Acquisition Process

4 December 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Audio, Top Stories

50 new jobs on the way for Strabane

4 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 December 2023
Checkpoint
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claims checkpoints in Donegal are loosing their efficacy questioned

4 December 2023
Scam Alert
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal businesses warned to protect against online organised crime gangs

4 December 2023
Airplane
News, Top Stories

Eamon Ryan will not travel to Ireland for no confidence motion

4 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube