The Taoiseach is defending the Environment Minister’s decision to fly back from Dubai for Tuesday’s no confidence vote in the Minister for Justice.

Eamon Ryan’s returning from COP28 to vote against the Sinn Fein motion in Minister Helen McEntee.

Leo Varadkar has also confirmed there is going to be an increased garda presence in Dublin city ‘all the way through to Christmas and beyond,’ after the Dublin riots.

The Taoiseach thinks Minister Eamon Ryan had no option but to return for the vote: