Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Businesses set to get boost next year

Businesses are set to get a boost next year under new plans heading to Cabinet this morning.

Companies can receive up to 5 thousand euro back on their rates under the measures to be announced by Simon Coveney.

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment will bring details to government today for more than a quarter-of-a-billion euro in once-off grants to small and medium businesses.

Simon Coveney will tell cabinet that Increased Cost of Business grants will reach 95% of rateable companies totalling 143,000 in all corners of Ireland.

The grant is a once-off payment, not a rates rebate. The rates system has been used to identify qualifying enterprises in order to keep administration of the grants to a minimum

Minister Coveney will tell cabinet that owners that paid up to €10,000 in rates will receive a payment equivalent to a 50% return.

Businesses who paid between €10,000 – €30,000 will receive a once-off payment of €5,000 each.

The total budget for the scheme will be €257 million and the payments will be made in the new year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cancer cover
News, Audio, Top Stories

Younger people have higher cancer survival rates

5 December 2023
Michael Leonard
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tanaiste raises case of Michael Leonard with NI Secretary of State

5 December 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Man injured in aggravated burglary in Derry

5 December 2023
Irish Taveller Movement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Traveller organisations say hate speech legislation is needed now

5 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

cancer cover
News, Audio, Top Stories

Younger people have higher cancer survival rates

5 December 2023
Michael Leonard
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tanaiste raises case of Michael Leonard with NI Secretary of State

5 December 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Man injured in aggravated burglary in Derry

5 December 2023
Irish Taveller Movement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Traveller organisations say hate speech legislation is needed now

5 December 2023
business woman women
News, Top Stories

Businesses set to get boost next year

5 December 2023
Helen McEntee
News, Audio, Top Stories

No confidence motion in Justice Minister being tabled today

5 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube