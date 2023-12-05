Businesses set to get boost next year

Businesses are set to get a boost next year under new plans heading to Cabinet this morning.

Companies can receive up to 5 thousand euro back on their rates under the measures to be announced by Simon Coveney.

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment will bring details to government today for more than a quarter-of-a-billion euro in once-off grants to small and medium businesses.

Simon Coveney will tell cabinet that Increased Cost of Business grants will reach 95% of rateable companies totalling 143,000 in all corners of Ireland.

The grant is a once-off payment, not a rates rebate. The rates system has been used to identify qualifying enterprises in order to keep administration of the grants to a minimum

Minister Coveney will tell cabinet that owners that paid up to €10,000 in rates will receive a payment equivalent to a 50% return.

Businesses who paid between €10,000 – €30,000 will receive a once-off payment of €5,000 each.

The total budget for the scheme will be €257 million and the payments will be made in the new year.