Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Deputy Cannon call out Sinn Fein front bench members during motion of no confidence debate

There was a heated moment in the Dáil earlier when the Sinn Fein leader said the Government’s emergency response to the school stabbing in Dublin wasn’t adequate.

Mary Lou McDonald’s remarks prompted Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to call on her to withdraw her comments and not be mis-leading the Dáil.

Fine Gael’s Josepha Madigan accused Deputy McDonald of spreading “fake news”, naming her “Mary Lou Trump”.

Meanwhile, fellow Fine Gael member, Deputy Ciarán Cannon says Sinn Fein is a party linked with crime, stating Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has been convicted on charges relating to abuse on Gardaí which happened over 20 years ago:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ciaran canon
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Cannon call out Sinn Fein front bench members during motion of no confidence debate

5 December 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

TEN T project hopes to move to planning stage early 2024

5 December 2023
Print
News, Top Stories

Industrial Action to be staged outside LUH tomorrow

5 December 2023
home_for_Christmas_01
News, Audio, Top Stories

1 in 3 to borrow money to cover Christmas costs

5 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

ciaran canon
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Cannon call out Sinn Fein front bench members during motion of no confidence debate

5 December 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

TEN T project hopes to move to planning stage early 2024

5 December 2023
Print
News, Top Stories

Industrial Action to be staged outside LUH tomorrow

5 December 2023
home_for_Christmas_01
News, Audio, Top Stories

1 in 3 to borrow money to cover Christmas costs

5 December 2023
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this afternoon

5 December 2023
Ask for Angela
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal gardai stress the importance of the “Ask or Angela” campaign

5 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube