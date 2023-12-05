Deputy Cannon call out Sinn Fein front bench members during motion of no confidence debate

There was a heated moment in the Dáil earlier when the Sinn Fein leader said the Government’s emergency response to the school stabbing in Dublin wasn’t adequate.

Mary Lou McDonald’s remarks prompted Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to call on her to withdraw her comments and not be mis-leading the Dáil.

Fine Gael’s Josepha Madigan accused Deputy McDonald of spreading “fake news”, naming her “Mary Lou Trump”.

Meanwhile, fellow Fine Gael member, Deputy Ciarán Cannon says Sinn Fein is a party linked with crime, stating Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has been convicted on charges relating to abuse on Gardaí which happened over 20 years ago: