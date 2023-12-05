Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal roads to be gritted this afternoon

A number of Donegal gritting routes are being treated from 4 o’clock today.

Donegal County Council are urging drivers to assume no road is ice free.

The routes being gritted are as follows:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town Council

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this afternoon

5 December 2023
Ask for Angela
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal gardai stress the importance of the “Ask or Angela” campaign

5 December 2023
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Referendums on constitutional references to family and care to be held next year

5 December 2023
Hot School Meals 1
News, Top Stories

Hot lunches for 25 more Donegal primary schools next year

5 December 2023
Advertisement

