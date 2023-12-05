Garda appeal after woman interrupts intruder at her home in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny on Tuesday last, during which a woman interrupted an intruder in her home.

He subsequently fled the scene.

Urging people to upgrade their home security, Sergeant Charlene Anderson made this appeal for information on today’s Nine til Noon Show………

Garda appeal in full –

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny on Tuesday the 28 th of November at approx. 5.15pm.

A resident of the property was upstairs in their home when they disturbed an intruder.

The intruder ran down the stairs, jumped out a window and left the scene.

Nothing was stolen and no property was damaged.

The man in question was described as being approx. 5 ft 10 inches tall, skinny, with short dark hair and was wearing a black top and dark coloured jeans.

We appeal to anybody who may have observed a man of this description in the area to make contact with us. We also appeal to anybody who may have

travelled in the area with a dash-cam around that time to make the footage available to Gardaí. Letterkenny Gardaí may be contacted on 074- 9167100.