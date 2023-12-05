Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Garda appeal after woman interrupts intruder at her home in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny on Tuesday last, during which a woman interrupted an intruder in her home.

He subsequently fled the scene.

Urging people to upgrade their home security, Sergeant Charlene Anderson made this appeal for information on today’s Nine til Noon Show………

 

Garda appeal in full –

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny on Tuesday the 28 th of November at approx. 5.15pm.

A resident of the property was upstairs in their home when they disturbed an intruder.

The intruder ran down the stairs, jumped out a window and left the scene.

Nothing was stolen and no property was damaged.

The man in question was described as being approx. 5 ft 10 inches tall, skinny, with short dark hair and was wearing a black top and dark coloured jeans.

We appeal to anybody who may have observed a man of this description in the area to make contact with us. We also appeal to anybody who may have
travelled in the area with a dash-cam around that time to make the footage available to Gardaí. Letterkenny Gardaí may be contacted on 074- 9167100.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fire hydrant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fire fighters delayed by clogged hydrant in vicinity of Letterkenny house fire

5 December 2023
martinkenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal Deputy believes no confidence motion in Justice Minister is justified

5 December 2023
breakin hi-res
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda appeal after woman interrupts intruder at her home in Letterkenny

5 December 2023
Garda
News, Top Stories

Power tools stolen from farm shed in Muff

5 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

fire hydrant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fire fighters delayed by clogged hydrant in vicinity of Letterkenny house fire

5 December 2023
martinkenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal Deputy believes no confidence motion in Justice Minister is justified

5 December 2023
breakin hi-res
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda appeal after woman interrupts intruder at her home in Letterkenny

5 December 2023
Garda
News, Top Stories

Power tools stolen from farm shed in Muff

5 December 2023
fire
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai not ruling out Killybegs house fire was started deliberately

5 December 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Search for youths seen throwing stones at house in Letterkenny

5 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube