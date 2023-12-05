Hot lunches for 25 more Donegal primary schools next year

A further 25 Donegal primary schools have been approved for the Hot School Meals Programme.
Nationally the move with benefit 150,000 more children across 900 schools from April next year.
Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphries made the announcement today – saying its her goal to roll out the programme in every primary level school in Ireland.
The Donegal schools added today are –
Donegal
|School
|Roll Number
|Ayr Hill N S Ramelton
|18251B
|Buncrana N S
|16854V
|Cashelshanaghan N S
|15170J
|Comhscoil Chonmha S N
|05230S
|Gaelscoil Na Gceithre Maistri
|20096E
|Glenswilly N S
|19313C
|Inver N S
|16458N
|Moville N S
|15763N
|Moyle N S
|19633U
|Naomh Adhamhnain
|18508M
|Portlean N S
|19235I
|S N Baile Raighin
|19411C
|S N Fhionntra
|16357H
|S N Fothar
|16903I
|S N Gleann Coimhead
|17575W
|S N Mhin Teineadh De
|17035N
|S N Muire Gan Smal
|18052S
|S N Naomh Aonghus
|19359D
|S N Naomh Colmchille
|17036P
|S N Naomh Naille
|15770K
|S N Trianta
|18319J
|Scoil Naomh Seosamh
|18058H
|St Francis Ns
|09660R
|St Muras N S
|15627F
|St Patricks N S
|16672P