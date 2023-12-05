Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Hot lunches for 25 more Donegal primary schools next year

A further 25 Donegal primary schools have been approved for the Hot School Meals Programme.

Nationally the move with benefit 150,000 more children across 900 schools from April next year.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphries made the announcement today – saying its her goal to roll out the programme in every primary level school in Ireland.

The Donegal schools added today are –

Donegal

School Roll Number
Ayr Hill N S Ramelton 18251B
Buncrana N S 16854V
Cashelshanaghan N S 15170J
Comhscoil Chonmha S N 05230S
Gaelscoil Na Gceithre Maistri 20096E
Glenswilly N S 19313C
Inver N S 16458N
Moville N S 15763N
Moyle N S 19633U
Naomh Adhamhnain 18508M
Portlean N S 19235I
S N Baile Raighin 19411C
S N Fhionntra 16357H
S N Fothar 16903I
S N Gleann Coimhead 17575W
S N Mhin Teineadh De 17035N
S N Muire Gan Smal 18052S
S N Naomh Aonghus 19359D
S N Naomh Colmchille 17036P
S N Naomh Naille 15770K
S N Trianta 18319J
Scoil Naomh Seosamh 18058H
St Francis Ns 09660R
St Muras N S 15627F
St Patricks N S 16672P
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

