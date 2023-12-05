Man injured in aggravated burglary in Derry

A man has been injured during an aggravated burglary in Derry yesterday afternoon.

At around 3pm a number of men forced their way into an apartment in the Marinus Park area.

The occupant was assaulted with a type of Conducted Energy Device several times and struck in the neck with a sharp object, causing a gash.

The victim’s phone and wallet was stolen.

The man managed to make his way out of the property and signalled to a passing police car, who stopped and provided assistance.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact them.