Man injured in aggravated burglary in Derry

A man has been injured during an aggravated burglary in Derry yesterday afternoon.
At around 3pm a number of men forced their way into an apartment in the Marinus Park area.
The occupant was assaulted with a type of Conducted Energy Device several times and struck in the neck with a sharp object, causing a gash.
The victim’s phone and wallet was stolen.
The man managed to make his way out of the property and signalled to a passing police car, who stopped and provided assistance.
Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact them.