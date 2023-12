A motion of no confidence in Justice Minister Helen McEntee is being tabled today.

Sinn Fein’s putting it forward following the riots in Dublin last month, where buses, a Luas tram and Garda cars were set on fire, sparked by the stabbing outside a primary school on Parnell Square.

The government is expected to comfortably win the vote this evening.

Sinn Fein leader, Mary Lou McDonald, says there needs to be accountability: