Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon, with Donal Kavanagh standing in for Greg Hughes this week – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, Haulier John McLaughlin offers his support to proposals to drop the age for when you can get a HGV license. We chat to Karen whose home in Letterkenny was destroyed in a fire at the weekend and we hear about St. Eugene’s Hall in Moville and plans for the future:

In this hour we have ‘Community Garda Information’ and later we examine statistics that show over 80% of people with a guide dog, or an assistance dog, have had a negative experience in accessing premises and services:

We talk to Action Ireland about older people suffering financial abuse and how the GAAGO model isn’t age friendly. We have advice on easing your Christmas stress and later we hear the experiences in Letterkenny of our listener Donna who is visually impaired:

