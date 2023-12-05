Power tools stolen from farm shed in Muff

A number of power tools have been stolen from a shed in the Muff area.

Between 7am and 7:30am on Saturday morning, entry was gained to a farm shed in Lenamore.

The tools stolen include a black/green Hilti SDS Max tango drill, a black/green Hitachi impact drill, a black/green Hitachi impact gun and a black/green Hilti cordless grinder.

Sheds were broken into in the Muff and Convoy areas also but nothing was taken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information regarding any of the break ins to contact them.