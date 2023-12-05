Prison service admits mistake in calculating Tom and Molly Martens sentences

Jason Corbett’s killers will not be released from a US prison until next summer.

Prison authorities in North Carolina have admitted a mistake was made when calculating the sentences of Tom and Molly Martens, after saying yesterday the pair would be freed next week.

Both were convicted last month of killing the Limerick man at his US home in 2015.

The Department of Adult Corrections in North Carolina says that after reviewing the initial projected release dates they were found to be wrong, and the correct date is June 27th 2024.