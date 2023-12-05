Referendums on constitutional references to family and care to be held next year

Referendums on constitutional references to family and care will be held on March 8th, 2024.

The Cabinet signed off on the final wording this morning.

These referendums were initially believed to have been held last month, but there were delays in the proposed wording.

But the Cabinet met this morning at Government Buildings and finalised exactly what the public will be voting.

It approved proposals for two referendums which will, amend Article 41 of the Constitution to provide for a wider concept of Family; and delete Article 41.2 of the Constitution to remove text on the role of women in the home, and insert a new Article 42B to recognise family care.

Both come after recommendations were made by the Citizens’ Assembly.

The referendums will be held on March 8th – which is International Women’s Day.