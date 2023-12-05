Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sweeney says DCC should act now to impose 30kph limits outside Donegal schools

Donegal County Council is looking at implementing a 30 kilometre per hour speed limit outside all schools in the county, with a number of exceptions.

The issues has been raised by Cllr Barry Sweeney at a plenary meeting of council, and also at the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.

Officials said a national review finished in September, with a similar recommendation expected to be implemented within two years.

Cllr Sweeney says Wicklow County Council have already acted, and he believes Donegal should follow suit……………

