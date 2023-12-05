Tanaiste raises case of Michael Leonard with NI Secretary of State

The Tanaiste has again raised the killing of Donegal man Michael Leonard with the Northern Ireland Secretary of State.

The 24 year old was shot dead in 1973 by the RUC near the Donegal-Fermanagh border.

In response to a parliamentary question from Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, it was confirmed that Micheal Martin has raised the case on a number of occasions and highlighted also that the Leonard’s family’s efforts to secure a fresh inquest into his death would be thwarted by the UK Legacy Act.

Deputy Doherty says after over 50 years the family deserve answers: