TEN T project hopes to move to planning stage early 2024

A cabinet decision on the Ten T Donegal Project moving to the planning stage is expected to be made at the start of 2024, according to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Minister McConalogue says having completed the first three stages, the Ten-T Project is now at the cabinet approval stage.

The project will see the construction of three routes – the Twin Towns By-Pass, the Bonagee Link, and from Manorcunningham to Lifford.

Minister McConalogue says its his hope that planning goes smoothly as Letterkenny in particular is being impacted by traffic congestion:

