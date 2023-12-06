3 Donegal centres fully compliant in HIQA inspections

Three Donegal centres for adults with disabilities were found totally complaint according to HIQA reports published today.

Teach Inisfree, Teach Owey and Teach Inishal were inspected in September of this year.

Each of the centres had 4 residents on-site at the time of the inspection and had a short notice period.

Teach Inishal:



HSE repsonse:

Teach Inishal is a full time residential service for four adults with an intellectual disability which provides 24 hour care by both nursing and Health Care Assistant staff. The centre is within walking distance of a town in North West Donegal where a range of public amenities are available. The centre also has access to transport which is available at all times for residents. Each resident has their own bedroom and en-suite facility. Residents also have access to a sitting room and large kitchen/dining area, a quiet or visitor’s room and a large patio area in the back garden.

The Health Information Quality Authority (HIQA) inspected Teach Inishal on the 06.09.2023 and the report was published on the HIQA website on December 6th 2023.

Thirteen regulations were inspected and all were deemed to be fully compliant. It was noted by the HIQA inspector in the report that “there was a lovely calm

atmosphere at all times in the centre and all staff were busy attending to the residents with their varying support needs or planned activities”

The HSE will continue to work to ensure that high quality services are delivered and maintained within Teach Inishal.

Teach Inishfree:



HSE Repsonse:

Teach Inishfree is a full time residential service for four adults with an intellectual disability and is managed by HSE Disability Services in Donegal. Residents are supported by both nursing and support staff. The centre is located close to other centres and is within a short walk of a town where residents can access a range of public facilities and amenities. The centre also has access to transport which is available at all times for residents. Each resident has their own bedroom with en-suite facility and the centre also provides residents with a sitting room and large kitchen/dining area, a quiet or visitor’s room and a large patio area in the back garden.

The centre was inspected by the Health Information Quality Authority (HIQA) on the 13.09.2023 and the report was published on the HIQA website on December 6th 2023.

Twenty regulations were inspected and all were deemed to be fully compliant with regulatory

standards. It was noted by the HIQA inspector in the report that “Teach Inishfree was a welcoming home with a warm, relaxed atmosphere. The residents were provided with a good quality, person-centered and rights based service where they were active participants in their community. Staff employed were familiar with residents’ support needs and attentive to their requirements”.

The HSE will continue to work to ensure that high quality services are delivered and

maintained within Teach Inishfree.

Teach Owey:



Teach Owey is a full time residential service for four adults with an intellectual disability. Residents are supported by both nursing and support staff. The centre is located close to other centres and is within walking distance of a town in North West Donegal where a range of public facilities are available. The centre also has access to transport which is available at all times for residents. Each resident has their own bedroom with en-suite facilities. The centre also comprises of a sitting room, large kitchen/dining area, a quiet or visitors room and a large patio area in the back garden.

The centre was inspected by HIQA on the 14.09.2023 and the report was published on the HIQA website on December 6th 2023.

Seventeen regulations were inspected and all regulations were deemed to be fully compliant.

It was noted in the report by the inspector that “it was clear that the residents living at this designated centre were enjoying a good quality life where they were supported to be active participants in the running of their home and to be involved in their communities.”

The HSE will continue to work to ensure that high quality services are delivered and maintained within Teach Owey.