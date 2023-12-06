Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters: Ep 173, Barry Doherty – C&B Agri Enterprise Limited

On this week’s Business Matters Chris Ashmore is joined by Kilcar man, Barry Doherty, who is Chief Executive Officer of Dunkineely-based C&B Agri Enterprise Limited.

The firm uses seaweed and fish extracts to manufacture a natural, sustainable product known as a bio-stimulant which can be used on crops to boost growth and quality.

He describes the bio-stimulant as a “multi-vitamin” for crops.

The potential market is vast and earlier this year, as he explained to Chris, a major multi-national Japanese company took a stake in the Donegal company and is now engaged in considerable research and development with numerous trials.

Barry Doherty of C&B Agri Enterprise Limited. Photo: Donegal Local Enterprise Office.

 

 

