Business Matters: Ep 173, Barry Doherty – C&B Agri Enterprise Limited

On this week’s Business Matters Chris Ashmore is joined by Kilcar man, Barry Doherty, who is Chief Executive Officer of Dunkineely-based C&B Agri Enterprise Limited.

The firm uses seaweed and fish extracts to manufacture a natural, sustainable product known as a bio-stimulant which can be used on crops to boost growth and quality.

He describes the bio-stimulant as a “multi-vitamin” for crops.

The potential market is vast and earlier this year, as he explained to Chris, a major multi-national Japanese company took a stake in the Donegal company and is now engaged in considerable research and development with numerous trials.