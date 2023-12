There’s a call for the fitness test used during the recruitment of new Gardaí to be made easier.

An ambitious recruitment campaign has continued throughout this year, however the number of Gardaí leaving the force is also rising.

Fianna Fail’s spokesperson on Justice says he’s glad the Garda recruitment age is being raised from 35 to 50 but Deputy Jim O’Callaghan believes we’re still missing out on a huge pool of candidate: