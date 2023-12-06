DCC budget meeting adjourns with a vote expected this evening

Donegal County Council’s Budget meeting has been adjourned to allow the party whips met with the executive to clarify a number of issues.

A vote is anticipated shortly.

Just before the ,meeting adjourned, Cllr Frank Mc Brearty and Cathaoirleach clashed when Cllr Martin Harley accused him of using his time to address issues which had nothing to do with the budget document.

Cllr McBrearty, who was attending the meeting online, said a number of issues are not being properly reflected in the budget, particularly in terms of defective concrete blocks.

He suggested that Donegal County Council has been engaged in a cover up, particularly in terms of the initial belief that mica was responsible for the structural defects affecting so many homes in the county and beyond.

He also questioned why legal fees, which he said are owed by the council to his legal team, were not mentioned in the budget.

Speaking on behalf of Fianna Fail, Cllr Ciaran Brogan said Donegal County Council is in a good position, and the budget shows that the council has faced challenges and continues to do so. He stressed the authority must continue to strive to make Donegal a better place in which to live, work and do business.

Sinn Fein whip Cllr Gerry McMonagle acknowledged the scope of the budget, but stressed there is still a lot of work to do, particularly in the areas of housing and roads.

Independent Cllr Nicholas Crossan called for a review car parking, the gritting of roads, and casual trading.

Both he and Labour Cllr Martin Farren stressed the need to ensure that the Inishowen Municipal District gets its fair share of

On behalf of Fine Gael, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh welcomed an increase in staff numbers in the housing department.

Cllr Michael Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig welcomed the amount of work being done on Donegal’s islands, but highlighted the need for much more investment under the LIS scheme.

He confirmed he will be voting against the budget.