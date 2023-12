Donegal County Council has passed its budget for budget for 2024, with support from all parties, but opposition from Cllr Michael Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig.

It will see the council spend €185.5 million, a 5.7% increase on what its 2023 spending.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley says it’s a progressive budget which will ensure Donegal continues to grow: