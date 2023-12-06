Donegal start league with home tie against Cork

The GAA today published its master fixture list for next year.

Jim McGuinness’ first league game in charge will be at home to Cork in Ballybofey on Sunday 28th January. MacCumhaill Park will host two of their four Division 2 home games, with Meath the visitors on the final round on Saturday 23rd March.

The O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny will host the Fermanagh game on Sunday 17th February and Donegal’s clash with Louth on Sunday 3rd March will be on the new pitch at Fr Tierney Park in Ballyshannon.

Donegal’s three away games, are Cavan on the 4th February, Armagh on the 25th February and Kildare on Saturday 16th March, a game which will be played at Cullen Park in Carlow as Newbridge is not available.

In Division 1, Mickey Harte’s first league game in charge will be against Kerry down in Tralee on the opening night Saturday 27th January while Tyrone start at home to Roscommon in Omagh.

The much anticipated Derry Tyrone clash will be in round 2 on Sunday 4th February at Celtic Park in Derry City.

Donegal’s Ulster Championship clash with Derry has been fixed for Saturday 20th April and Tyrone’s championship quarter final with either Monaghan or Cavan will be played on Sunday 21st April.

Donegal Derry and Tyrone are all in Division 2b of the Hurling league next year. Donegal begin in Aughrim against Wicklow while Tyrone will make the short trip to Celtic Park to face Derry.

The opening round of Nicky Rackard and Christy Ring Championship hurling games will be played on the weekend of the 13th and 14th April.

Click here to view the full league fixture list

Click here to view the GAA’s fixture diary for 2024