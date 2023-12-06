Donegal’s Eric Roberts features in Ireland’s top TikTok creators 2023

TikTok has announced its top creators, trends and songs among Irish users for 2023 which features a Donegal man.

This year’s lists feature well-loved trends, such as the Roman Empire, girl dinner/boy dinner, and beige flag, red flag, green flag.

A number of ‘breakthrough stars’ have also been recognised, including ‘Here We Go Again’ singer Shanice Griffin, and ‘Squid Games: The Challenge’ star Eric Roberts.

Following his appearance on the Netflix show, Eric spoke to Greg Hughes last week about about his decision to step away from his day job and pursue social media full time: