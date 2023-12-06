Failings of Tusla in case of Donegal man falsely accused of abusing his children raised in Dail

The Dail has heard how a Donegal man’s life was destroyed by failings by Tusla after being falsely accused of abusing his son and daughter.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty raised the case of William Porter this morning and claims Tusla seemingly fabricated the allegations including the recording of a false confession which was only brought to the attention of Mr Porter through a Freedom of Information request.

Mr Porter is said to have developed significant health problems due to the stress caused by the false accusations dating back to 2010.

Tusla has since apologised and Mr Porter is now living with both his children.

Deputy Doherty says no other family should end up in the same position: