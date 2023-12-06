Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Garda management asked to confirm that Milford will not lose gardai

The Donegal Joint Policing Committee has been told that people in Milford and its environs want reassurances that they will not lose gardai when the local station loses its district headquarters status.

Cllr Michael McBride said while it’s welcome that Donegal will remain as a standalone Garda division, Milford will not be a district headquarters into the future.

He says with many stations such as Kilmacrennan still closed most of the time, people in the district cannot afford to lose gardai………….

