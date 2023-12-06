Gary Wilson takes the reigns at MacCumhaills

The Sean McCumhaills club have confirmed Gary Wilson as their manager for next season.
Wilson had been part of the management team this year under Mark O’Sullivan and Darren O’Leary who lead the club to the semi finals of the senior championship.
In 2024, Gary will have Ruairi McLaughlin, Shane McNulty and Karl Hughes as his backroom team.
We would like to wish Gary and his team all the best for the coming season.
