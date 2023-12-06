Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Housing estates yet to be taken over could get stuck applying for DCB redress scheme – Cllr. Canning


In a meeting of Inishowen MD, a county councillor has raised concerns that those living in a housing estate that is not yet taken over by the council could face lengthy waits to get on the defective concrete block redress scheme.

Cllr. Paul Canning has called on the council to look into this, as there are families who have lived in homes for years who are stuck in limbo as they are unable to obtain the needed documents to progress their applications:

A compliance certificate is required for the scheme, this says Cllr. Canning is a problem:

