Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

New ESRI study finds Ireland has a chronic shortage of inpatient beds

Ireland has a chronic shortage of inpatient hospital beds.

A new study by the ESRI suggests 1,000 beds are needed immediately to deal with the number of patients already seeking care.

While 300 more beds will be needed every year to address population growth and a patient base that is getting older.

The Government planned to open 261 acute beds this year but only 162 or 62% of these were additional beds.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association’s Martin Varley says Ireland is already way behind other EU countries:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

GARDA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Garda fitness test to be made easier

6 December 2023
Toll1
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal Deputy warns motorists can’t take more financial hits

6 December 2023
Hospital Beds
News, Audio, Top Stories

New ESRI study finds Ireland has a chronic shortage of inpatient beds

6 December 2023
luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE clerical staff to protest today at LUH

6 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

GARDA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Garda fitness test to be made easier

6 December 2023
Toll1
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal Deputy warns motorists can’t take more financial hits

6 December 2023
Hospital Beds
News, Audio, Top Stories

New ESRI study finds Ireland has a chronic shortage of inpatient beds

6 December 2023
luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE clerical staff to protest today at LUH

6 December 2023
milford garda station
Top Stories, Audio, News

Garda management asked to confirm that Milford will not lose gardai

6 December 2023
Budget Cover
News, Top Stories

DCC meets to consider 2024 budget with revenue spending of €185.5 million forecast

6 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube