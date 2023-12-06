North West City Region showcased in Embassy of Ireland, London

Ireland’s North West City Region has been showcased in the Embassy of Ireland, London upon the invitation of Ambassador of Ireland to Great Britain, Mr. Martin Fraser.

The objective event was to promote the North West City Region in relation to trade and investment and to demonstrate the competitive advantages of doing business in the North West City Region.

It was an opportunity to continue to develop a strong partnership between the North West City Region and the City of London and wider UK and to engage with the Irish diaspora in London, further expanding the region’s reach.

Cllr Martin Harley, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says he was delighted to showcase the regional offer to important players in the London business and wider community.

He says the North West is ready for growth.

Representatives from Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council travelled to London along with IDA Ireland, Invest NI, Enterprise Ireland, Atlantic Technological University, Ulster University, Donegal ETB and the North West Regional College and a number of businesses operating in the region.