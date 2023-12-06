Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pringle brands immigration motion as racist


There have been sharp exchanges in the Dáil as politicians debated a motion on immigration.

It was put forward by the Rural Independents Group and is the first time this Dáil has formally debated the issue.

Almost 12,000 international protection applicants have arrived here this year, with 361 asylum seekers arriving last week.

Independent TD Michael Collins claims the Government has made too many mistakes regarding the international protection system…

 

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae said there needs to be a thorough debate on immigration and the impact it has on housing and health.

And he questioned why Ireland is chosen by those seeking asylum here:

Well Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle said the motion has racist motives and it’s not something he agrees with:

