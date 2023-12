Motorists can’t take any more financial hits according to a South Donegal Deputy.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has confirmed toll increases on ten routes around the country from January 1st.

It’s the second increase in the last year with most car tolls increasing by 20 cent per journey and heavy good vehicle tolls by 30 to 50 cent.

Sinn Fein Transport spokesperson, Deputy Martin Kenny says it’s another blow to the pockets of commuters: