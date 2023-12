A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Donegal today.

Met Eireann says it will be very windy for a time today with southeast winds gusting up to 100km/h in some areas.

Motorists are advised to expect difficult travelling conditions as a result and be on alert for fallen branches and weakened trees.

The alert comes into force at 2pm and will remain in place until 8pm. Sligo, Galway and Mayo will also be affected.