Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Almost €400,000 approved for Donegal Gaeltacht areas

Almost €400,000 has been approved for four Donegal Gaeltachts for the development of community initiatives and early years services.

In Gweedore, Ranafast, Annagray and Loughanure, was awarded €47,320 for renovations to the Knock Fola Community Centre.

Additionally over €262,000 has been approved for the Scoil Bhríde board of management for the construction of a naíonra.

In the Gaeltacht Láir LPA, a grant of almost €11,000 has been approved for Coiste Forbartha Éadan Fhionn Fhraoich to carry out renovation works on the community hall and up to €81,328 approved for Cúram Leanaí an Chlocháin to appoint consultants to prepare plans for the development of a childcare centre and naíonra.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

407807740_750093113821811_4784328571569924253_n
News, Top Stories

Car stolen in Belfast located in Omagh

7 December 2023
Pearse Dail 1
News, Top Stories

Dáil asked for update on banks proposal to aid struggling DCB homeowners

7 December 2023
Gaeltacht_Sign-1
News, Top Stories

Almost €400,000 approved for Donegal Gaeltacht areas

7 December 2023
deerglenveagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deer cull welcomed

7 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

407807740_750093113821811_4784328571569924253_n
News, Top Stories

Car stolen in Belfast located in Omagh

7 December 2023
Pearse Dail 1
News, Top Stories

Dáil asked for update on banks proposal to aid struggling DCB homeowners

7 December 2023
Gaeltacht_Sign-1
News, Top Stories

Almost €400,000 approved for Donegal Gaeltacht areas

7 December 2023
deerglenveagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deer cull welcomed

7 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 December 2023
gmac
Around the Northwest, Audio, News, Top Stories

Drug debt a major problem that needs to be addressed – McMonagle

7 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube