A local Councillor says the need for safety works on the Mill Bridge in Buncrana is even more evident now after another near miss.

Earlier this year, a pram was hit by the wing mirror of a truck, while last week, there was another incident in which an elderly walker was almost hit.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says it’s clear that the bridge is too narrow, and works to widen it must be progressed immediately: