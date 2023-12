A car that was stolen in Belfast was located in Omagh yesterday evening.

The Road Policing Interceptors worked along side the District Support Team and Local Policing Teams to locate the vehicle.

Officers were alerted that the driver failed to stop in the Monaghan area and that it had made its way back over the border again before police found it in Omagh.

One male has been arrested for numerous offences and is currently assisting Police with enquiries.