Commercial rates increases can be avoided in 2025 – Crossan

A Donegal councillor says he believes a commercial rate increase can and should be avoided in 2025.

Yesterday, Donegal County Council approved spending of over €400 million next year, with day to day spending of €185.5 million, and capital spending of €248 million anticipated.

Commercial rates are not rising in 2024, although the recent revaluation programme in the county may see some businesses pay more.

Chief Executive John McLaughlin told members that after six years without an increase, a conversation will have to be had about increasing the rate in 2025.

However, Cllr Nicholas Crossan believes if all spending is subjected to rigorous value for money assessment, savings can be made and an increase avoided…….