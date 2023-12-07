Couple in Donegal would need €85,000 income to afford building home

The North West is the cheapest place in the country to build a house but still comes at a cost of €354,000.

According to a report published today by the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland, the cost of constructing a family home in the county is 30% lower than in Dublin.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says it now means a first-time buyer couple in Donegal will need to earn €85,000 to afford a mortgage.

He says the only answer to solve the housing crisis is to deliver affordable housing: