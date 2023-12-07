Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Couple in Donegal would need €85,000 income to afford building home

The North West is the cheapest place in the country to build a house but still comes at a cost of €354,000.

According to a report published today by the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland, the cost of constructing a family home in the county is 30% lower than in Dublin.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says it now means a first-time buyer couple in Donegal will need to earn €85,000 to afford a mortgage.

He says the only answer to solve the housing crisis is to deliver affordable housing:

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 December 2023
Drug debt a major problem that needs to be addressed – McMonagle

7 December 2023
376 construction projects granted planning permission in Donegal

7 December 2023
Derry Chamber urges people to buy local and support the city centre

7 December 2023
