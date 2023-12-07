Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dáil asked for update on banks proposal to aid struggling DCB homeowners


The Dáil has been asked for an update on the banks’ proposal for an interest free loan to support defective block homeowners facing difficulty in moving forward with the remediation of their homes.

The issue was raised in the Dáil this afternoon by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who also raised the need for the formation of an Implementation Group, which would include homeowner representatives and engineers, to oversee progress with the enhanced redress scheme.

Minister Darragh O’Brien had been taking leaders’ questions, but left the Dáil just as Deputy Doherty was about to ask the question.

It was answered by Junior Minister Kieran O’Donnell:

