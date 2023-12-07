Inishowen tourism needs support – Cllr. McDermott

An Inishowen Councillor has hit out at tourism promotion bodies in the county, saying that not enough is being done to promote the peninsula.

Cllr Martin McDermott told a municipal district meeting this week the issue came into sharp focus recently when he was told that only one tour operator is taking tours to Malin Head, despite the focus in the area from the filming of Star Wars, and the fact that a tourism development programme is continuing.

Cllr McDermott says the reality is that the private sector is doing much of the heavy lifting in Inishsowen, and they need support: