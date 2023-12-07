Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
NW most cost effective region to buy house – SCSI report

Seven regions around the country including Dublin are coming under scrutiny when it comes to the real cost of a new home with the North West the cheapest place to purchase a property.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland is today launching ‘The Real Costs of New Housing Delivery’ at its annual national conference in Croke Park.

The report will show the total cost of delivering an average ‘3 bed semi’ in Ireland this year.

The Society’s Micheál Mahon says the cost difference varies drastically across the country:

