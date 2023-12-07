Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, we hear how you’ll have access to a brown bin early next year, people are being asked to sign up and monitor earthquakes and John Breslin talks about the Lyons Club online auction:

Donegal’s Lochlainn Harte talks about his new Podcast which focuses on the last Irish man to play NFL and head of sales Sean Quinn is in studio to run through some of the exciting news from Highland ahead of Christmas:

We start this hour talking about how Donegal families are getting into debt to pay drug dealers, Michael English is on for a chat and we have reaction to a funding boost for the new Finn Harps Stadium:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 December 2023
gmac
Around the Northwest, Audio, News, Top Stories

Drug debt a major problem that needs to be addressed – McMonagle

7 December 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

376 construction projects granted planning permission in Donegal

7 December 2023
derry chamber
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry Chamber urges people to buy local and support the city centre

7 December 2023
Advertisement

